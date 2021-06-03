RBC Investor & Treasury Services Launches New FX Transaction Cost Analysis For Currency Overlay Services Clients

RBC Investor & Treasury Services (RBC I&TS) today announces the launch of its FX Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) service for Currency Overlay Services (COS) clients.
The service, which uses industry-leading analytical technology provided by BestX, will provide RBC I&TS COS clients with independent FX TCA reporting to oversee and assess the execution quality of their COS transactions.
COS is available on a custody or standalone basis, as a product within RBC I&TS’ overall suite of FX and outsourced solutions for asset owners and asset managers globally. As an acknowledged market leader in this space, COS clients will benefit from BestX’s powerful analytical technology and reporting, providing independent transparency on trade execution performance.
BestX uses state-of-the-art technology and the most rigorous and granular pre-trade and post-trade software analytics available in the market. It provides the industry standard for FX TCA and operates autonomously from any liquidity provider or execution venue.
Mark Hogg, Head of Currency Overlay Services at RBC I&TS, said, “The partnership with BestX demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing market-leading client experiences and raising the bar on execution transparency. It also shows how we continue to provide clients with innovative and differentiated solutions and help them meet their oversight requirements.”
Ollie Jerome, Co-Founder of BestX, said, “We are delighted to further expand our partnership with RBC and to be able to work more closely with such forward-looking business owners. As the demand for transparency permeates through all layers of the FX market, BestX will work hard to help RBC continue to differentiate themselves through the provision of independent validation of the quality of their execution.”