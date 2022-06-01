RBC Investor & Treasury Services Appointed Custodian By Tradex Management Inc.

RBC Investor & Treasury Services (“RBC I&TS”) has been selected by Tradex Management Inc. (“Tradex”) to provide a full suite of back office investor services, including custody, fund accounting, securities lending and transfer agency.

Tradex, a purely investor-owned fund manager based in Ottawa, has exclusively supported the investment needs of public service professionals (past and present) and their families since 1960.

“In RBC we have found a partner with a stellar reputation on a global scale that can provide us with a robust platform for our members, said Blair Cooper, President and CEO, Tradex. “We have worked with the service providers for most Canadian mutual fund families and found RBC I&TS to be very strong. Its representatives have maintained regular communication with us from the outset. They possess a strong working knowledge of our processes and the right solutions to meet our needs – which allows us to focus on providing solid returns for our clients. We’re happy to have established this long-term partnership.”

Sylvain Gervais, Managing Director, Quebec and Eastern Canada, Client Coverage, RBC I&TS, added, “We’re pleased to be associated with one of the oldest mutual fund companies in Canada – a not-for-profit oriented organization dedicated to supporting public sector employees and their families. Being selected as their number one trusted service provider really fortifies our commitment to supporting a better future for the clients and communities we serve.”