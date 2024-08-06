Rathbones Live With Iress’ Xplan

Iress today announces that Rathbones Group PLC (Rathbones) is now live on its Xplan advice software to support Rathbones' current financial planning business. Xplan will also be the financial planning platform of choice for Rathbones' upcoming integration with Investec Wealth & Investment, further enhancing the firm’s digital capabilities and enabling improved operational efficiency and client service.

Rathbones selected Iress to join its group of service and technology partners because of the modularity of Iress’ solution and its commitment to integrating and partnering with systems from other technology providers.



Iress’s Managing Director, UK Wealth, Alex Hore, said: “We are thrilled to be working with an organisation such as Rathbones, which is known for its pedigree and high standards.



“The market knows Xplan as an all-in-one solution, but many perhaps don’t know about our flexibility. This project highlights how we can slot seamlessly into a complex infrastructure alongside other best-of-breed providers and work collaboratively to ensure the client has the right technology to maximise efficiency and grow. We’re looking forward to a long and successful relationship in supporting Rathbones.”

Rathbones’ Chief Operating Officer Andy Brodie said: “The delivery of Xplan alongside our other digital solutions is a key step forward in enhancing the experience of colleagues and clients across the Group. The flexibility shown by Iress to work with our other providers and deliver best-in-class financial planning solutions supports our overall ambition to enhance how we manage client relationships and deliver superior client service.”