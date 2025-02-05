Rapidly Expanding Islamic Home Finance Fintech Offa Hires New Staff

Offa, the UK's leading Islamic property finance fintech firm, has announced a new raft of appointments as the company expands rapidly.

Sagheer Malik, Chief Commercial Officer & Managing Director of Retail Finance, said: “It has been a big year of growth for Offa, with the launch of our fast and easy buy-to-let product and our acquisition of Bank of Ireland’s Alburaq home finance book. Having the right team to provide the consistently high levels of customer service and industry experience we insist upon is crucial, and that is why I am so proud of every new member of staff we have hired.”

Mehreen Rafiq has joined Offa as Senior Underwriter, having previously worked at Barclays for more than a decade in senior underwriting roles and also as a contractor for Offa a year before starting her new role. Mehreen said: “I am really excited to be joining a company with such experienced Islamic finance leadership. It’s going to be a big year.”

She is joined by Shamila Kausar, Customer Service Officer, who has experience in banking, customer service, client support and operational efficiency. Shamila said: “I joined Offa to pursue a career that aligns with my interests in finance and helping people secure their homes. This is an opportunity to grow professionally, build expertise in the Islamic finance industry and contribute to clients' financial well-being by providing them with guidance and access to home financing solutions.”

Aamna Khan, Offa’s new Operations Team Lead, joined from HSBC where she was a Senior Mortgage Financial Support Specialist. She said: “I have joined Offa because of its innovative approach within the property sector, hoping to expand my knowledge further within this sector. Offa proposes a desirable approach which focuses on real estate assets and ethical investments all while being Sharia Compliant that benefits communities.”

We also hired Shamim Rahman, Underwriter, who brings more than a decade of experience in the finance field, having previously worked at Precise Mortgages. Reflecting on his appointment, he said: “I joined Offa because of its innovative approach to financial services and commitment to fostering growth and excellence. The company’s vision aligns with my personal and professional goals, and I am excited to be part of a team that values collaboration and innovation.”

Abdullah-Isa Amole, Offa’s new Financial Planning & Analysis Manager, said: “We spend most of our lives at work, so finding a business that is aligned with my values as a Muslim is great. It is also very exciting to be working for a company that is rapidly scaling up and offering a uniquely modern service in this industry.”

Finally, Offa hired Financial Controller Sukhdev Atwal, with more than a decade of post- experience as an accountant. He said: “Joining Offa at its early stages was an exciting opportunity for me, as it allowed me to contribute to the development of a finance team capable of collaborating with the executive team to drive more informed and strategic business decisions.”

Offa recently announced that it acquired Bank of Ireland’s Alburaq Sharia-compliant home finance portfolio in a landmark deal utilising a unique funding structure, including more than 350 home purchase plans. The deal means that the customers transferred over to Offa will now have access to a wider range of Sharia-compliant property finance products.

Last year, Offa launched an innovative buy-to-let service – with fast and easy funding decisions delivered via a modern paperless process – aiming to disrupt and transform the traditionally old-fashioned and cumbersome world of Islamic finance. Offa has £230 million of sharia-compliant funding for its BTL product, offering significant capacity for the business to expand and diversify its financial propositions in the UK property market.

The company provides an ethical finance model designed in accordance with Islamic finance principles, which means not charging interest and investment into sectors deemed harmful to society – such as alcohol, tobacco, animal testing and the arms trade.