Rapid Growth In Renewables Calls For Greater Cooperation Among Member States To Double Flexibility In EU Power System

EU Member States need to massively ramp up their renewable power capacity in the coming years. This increase in renewables from variable sources, such as wind and solar, will also increase the need for ‘flexibility’ in the EU electricity system.

Flexibility is the interconnected EU power system’s ability to adjust to the fluctuating generation or consumption of energy. Flexibility can be provided in different timeframes and by different technologies.

A joint report released today by two EU agencies, the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the European Environment Agency (EEA), underlines the need to double the flexibility of Europe’s power system to keep pace with renewables from variable sources.

Key levers include better cross-border planning and forecasting of changes in the electricity mixes, enhanced use of interconnectors as well as financial incentives and reliable information for electricity consumers to enable much needed demand-side flexibility.

The report underlines that:

Flexibility in the EU power system needs to almost double by 2030 compared to today to keep up with the growth of variable renewable electricity sources.

Enhanced electricity interconnection is key. More grids should be built across borders and the existing grid capacity used better. Interconnectors facilitate the efficient flow of electricity across borders to where it is most needed. Existing and planned interconnectors facilitate flexibility to be shared across border and in 2030 could prevent the forced curtailment of variable renewable power (to balance the system) by an amount equivalent to the 2022 electricity consumption of Sweden.

A combination of demand response and energy savings not only reduces energy bills but also provides much needed flexibility, thus facilitating renewables and supporting Europe’s security of energy supply . In 2030, better demand response and energy savings could reduce the need for power supply from sources other than wind and solar by an amount equivalent to the 2022 electricity consumption of Spain.

Allowing price signals to drive investments and consumer behaviour is key. Consumers also need reliable information to make well-informed choices.

The ACER-EEA report calls for Member States to better assess and have complementary national and EU-wide assessments of flexibility needs (as currently being discussed by Europe's co-legislators in the electricity market design reforms).

To foster common policies across borders, Member States could introduce regional cooperation on flexibility into their National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs), and include detailed energy data in their greenhouse gas emission projections.

The ACER-EEA report 'Flexibility solutions to support a decarbonised and secure EU electricity system' is presented by the EU Agencies at today’s (20th October) meeting of Member States’ Energy Director Generals in Madrid, under the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

