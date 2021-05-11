Railsbank Partners With RationalFX As They Expand And Strengthen Product Suite For European Client Base

Railsbank, the leading global Banking-as-a-Service platform, has announced a collaboration with RationalFX, a major UK payments and foreign exchange provider, as the latter strengthens its product offering in Europe.
Railsbank now provides ledger and payment services that enable RationalFX’s customers to better control liquidity and have enhanced visibility over their funds. RationalFX continues to focus on building customer-focussed products with market leading support and built-in automation.
RationalFX, headquartered in London, UK, serves thousands of business, individuals and financial institutions and are able to transfer users’ funds in over 50 currencies worldwide. The firm’s deep market expertise helps clients take advantage of competitive exchange rates and navigate the constantly changing payments landscape. The Rational Group continues to win significant business in continental Europe, adding new customer accounts at nearly 17% YoY.
The partnership will also see Railsbank and RationalFX collaborate on a regulatory framework that lets RationalFX and Xendpay serve their clients in an uninterrupted fashion post Brexit.
Louisa Murray, Railsbank COO, UK and Europe, said: “RationalFX uses the Railsbank platform to add efficiency to their processes which in turn benefits their customers. We are excited to be alongside them as they enter this exciting phase of their development, continuing to attract customers on a global basis and building out their leading product suite and platform.”
Jigar Shah, Chief Operating Officer at RationalFX, said: “We’re always thinking of ways to provide our clients with a service that feels localised and can be accessed 24/7. This partnership means we can now offer our continental clients localised EUR payment solutions, access to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) and enhanced reconciliation.
“We’ve acquired a substantial number of European clients this year and this will allow us to provide them with the exact same level of service our UK clients are used to. It will also allow us to incorporate solid controls that ensure we’re always in line with the European authorities’ compliance requirements.
“We love that Railsbank offers a pure, fully automated API solution and as we expand our services across the globe, we can’t wait to work with them to utilize their growing capabilities in those locations.”
Railsbank is based in the UK (headquartered in London with further offices in Newcastle) and also has offices in Singapore, Lithuania, Germany, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and the US.