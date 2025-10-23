Raen Trading Partners With Trading Technologies To Bring Institutional-Grade Tools To Aspiring Traders

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, today announced that Raen Trading, a proprietary trading firm specializing in discretionary and systematic trading strategies across futures markets, has chosen the TT platform to power its newly launched global Talent Scouting program. The program offers independent traders access to institutional-grade tools, providing a clear pathway to professional trading careers.

Raen Trading's Talent Scouting program aims to identify and cultivate undiscovered trading talent worldwide while helping promising traders transition into a professional trading environment. The program operates as an open tryout, allowing traders from anywhere in the world to demonstrate their skills and compete for a position at the firm. By providing access to the TT platform under the new partnership, Raen Trading will give participants the opportunity to train and compete on the industry's most advanced trading technology used daily by its experienced traders.

Ryan Wright, CEO of Raen Trading, commented: "TT sets the standard for professional trading infrastructure. It's what we rely on at Raen Trading, and it's the natural choice for the open tryouts. If we're serious about developing world-class traders, they need access to the same institutional platform our team uses. This partnership with TT ensures our participants are training in a genuinely professional environment from day one."

Alun Green, EVP and Managing Director, Futures and Options at TT, said: "We are excited to partner with Raen Trading on the firm's innovative Talent Scouting program. TT is the platform of choice for the world's leading professional trading firms. We're proud that this collaboration will provide the technology for Raen to identify and develop the next generation of trading talent, while showcasing the power and versatility of the TT platform to a new audience of traders."

Handling over 2.8 billion transactions in 2024, the TT platform delivers a comprehensive suite of advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. Its expansive global network offers direct, high-speed access to more than 100 markets and liquidity venues across a growing number of asset classes, making it the preferred choice for leading proprietary and institutional traders globally.