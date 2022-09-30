Racing Force S.P.A. Lists On Euronext Growth Parismarket Capitalisation Of €97.6 Million On The Day Of Listing

Market capitalisation of €97.6 million on the day of listing

Euronext congratulates Racing Force S.p.A., the parent company of Racing Force Group, which specialises in the development, production and marketing of safety components for motor racing worldwide, on its listing on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker code: ALRFG).

Racing Force S.p.A. is one of the global leaders in the field of motorsport safety equipment and has a wide range of products ranging from helmets, suits, gloves and shoes to seats, seatbelts, rollbars, steering wheels, fire extinguishers and communication systems, sold under OMP, Bell Helmets, ZeroNoise and Racing Spirit brands. The listing of Racing Force S.p.A. on Euronext Growth Paris is a further step for the company in accelerating its future development plans, focusing on the diversification and integration of the company's business on the international stage, as well as on product and process innovation, through its strong technological know-how.

Racing Force Group S.p.A.’s listing on Euronext Growth Paris was completed through the admission to trading on 28 September 2022 of its 23,757,450 ordinary shares, through the direct listing procedure. The reference price was set at €4.11 per share. Market capitalisation was €97.6 million on the day of listing. Racing Force Group completed its dual-listing on Euronext Growth Paris as a complement to its current listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

Stéphane Cohen, Group Co-CEO, Racing Force S.p.A., said: "Racing Force is an international group, specialized in the development of safety equipment for motorsports with absolutely prestigious brands which have a very long history. The Group is growing strongly, and the listing on Euronext Growth Paris is a further step forward to affirm our international character and to support our development plans. We have embarked on an ambitious diversification program, exploiting our technical know-how to step into new market segments, as we recently did with our Formula1 helmets technology, which is the most sophisticated in the world in terms of safety and performance. This new milestone was achieved thanks to the strong engagement of all members of the Racing Force family, who best represent the spirit and values of our Group”.