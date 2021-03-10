Rabobank And equensWorldline Extend Their Long-Standing Partnership For An Additional 5 Years

equensWorldline, a subsidiary of Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry, announces the renewal of its service agreement with Rabobank, one of the largest Dutch banks. Under the agreement, equensWorldline will continue to provide its wide range of reliable payment services to Rabobank and process billions of transactions per year, expecting volumes to further increase significantly.
With 9.6 million customers Rabobank is one of the largest Dutch banks, focusing on food & agri, retail, and private banking customers in The Netherlands and on customers in the food & agri sector globally.
equensWorldline has been providing Rabobank with a broad range of services for many decades; these range from extensive Acquiring and Issuing services to iDEAL and processing of SEPA credit transfer, including Instant Payments, and SEPA direct debit. More importantly equensWorldline is ready for the future and looking forward to assist Rabobank in the ever-changing payments landscape for the years to come, jointly focusing on growth through innovation.
A sustainable partnership ensuring growth
In order to support its growth ambitions, Rabobank has decided to extend its cooperation with equensWorldline with another 5 years until October 2026. In addition to equensWorldline’s proven stability and performance, the local presence, innovative power and, last but not least, focus on sustainability convinced Rabobank to renew the contract.
Nico Strauss, Tribe Lead B2B Services at Rabobank, says: "As a cooperative bank, Rabobank wants to contribute to the long-term growth of individuals, sectors and society as a whole. The reliable services of equensWorldline form a strong foundation for our work. This strategic cooperation supports us in further delivering on our mission."
Andrej Eichler, Chief Market Officer at equensWorldline, says: "We are very proud to extend our partnership with Rabobank, which is a clear sign of trust and appreciation. The two companies have grown together over the course of many years of cooperation. We look forward to continue supporting Rabobank with our high-performance services in the future and to be their innovative and pro-active partner for the accelerating digital transformation.”