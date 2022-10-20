Quoted Companies Alliance Announces New Chair

Judith MacKenzie, Partner, Downing LLP, has taken over as Chair of the Quoted Companies Alliance (QCA) following its Annual General Meeting which took place on 20 October 2022.

The following further changes to the QCA’s Board of Directors have been announced:

Adam McConkey, Portfolio Manager, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd, has stepped down as Chair. He will remain as a director of the QCA.

Reappointed to the board by the QCA membership are: Georgina Brittain, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, J.P. Morgan Asset Management International Equity Group Peter Harris, Chief Financial Officer, Next 15 Communications Group PLC Scott Knight, Head of Audit, BDO LLP Claire Noyce, Founding Partner and Chief Executive, Hybridan LLP Gary Thorpe, Non-Executive Director

Peter Simmonds, Non-Executive Director, D4T4 Solutions plc, Cloudcall Group plc and Philip Yarrow, (Former) Chief Executive, Winterflood Securities Ltd, have stepped down from the board. We thank both Peter and Phillip for their significant contribution to the work of the board and to the QCA more generally.

Judith MacKenzie, Chair of the QCA, said:



“It is a great honour to become Chair of the Board of the QCA. Over the past 6 years, my own involvement as QCA board member has highlighted how important it is to have an organisation that is dedicated to championing the interests of small and mid-sized quoted companies. I look forward to the challenge of taking over from Adam McConkey, whose leadership and enthusiasm I hope to match, and will also continue, with dedication, to work on behalf of the membership and the wider small and mid-cap community.“



Tim Ward, Chief Executive of the QCA, said:



“It is a pleasure to welcome Judith to the role as Chair of the QCA. Having worked with her over the past 6 years, I know she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will provide strong and exemplary leadership for the QCA.”