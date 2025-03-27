Quincy Data Launches Transatlantic Signal Feeds

Quincy Data, the global leader in market data technology, announces new Transatlantic Signal Feeds distributing key CME data in London, Frankfurt, and Mumbai. This data service provides insights into large trade events for key CME futures instruments, ensuring market participants receive critical trading indicators with minimal delay. The Signal Feed latency from CME in Aurora, IL to the Slough-LD4 data center in the UK is 23.x milliseconds one-way, enabling the fastest possible price discovery.

Quincy Data co-founder Stephane Tyc stated: “Our goal is to provide our subscribers with the fastest possible access to essential market data. Quincy leverages a broad range of advanced wireless technologies to ensure global distribution with the lowest latency.”

Quincy Data offers three categories of market data services:

Snapshot Feeds distribute normalized market data across more than twenty points of presence worldwide;

Raw Feeds are optimized for distribution using high-capacity wireless;

Signal Feeds provide the fastest means of price discovery to geographically distant markets.

All Quincy Data services are offered on a level playing field, ensuring equal access to the lowest-latency solutions for all subscribers.