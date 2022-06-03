Quarterly Adjustment Of GPW Benchmark Indices

GPW Benchmark announces the quarterly adjustment of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on June 17, 2022.

As a result WIG20 and WIG30 portfolios will remain unchanged.

In the mWIG40 portfolio there will be following changes:

new company: BOGDANKA, GRUPRACUJ;

removed company: BIOMEDLUB, PLAYWAY.

In the sWIG80 portfolio there will be following changes:

new companies: BIOMEDLUB, LUBAWA, PLAYWAY, STSHOLDING;

removed companies: ANSWEAR, BOGDANKA, COALENERG, TRAKCJA.

Detailed information of the quarterly adjustment is available here.