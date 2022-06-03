BV_Trial Banner.gif
Quarterly Adjustment Of GPW Benchmark Indices

Date 03/06/2022

GPW Benchmark announces the quarterly adjustment of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on June 17, 2022.

 

As a result WIG20 and WIG30  portfolios will remain unchanged.

In the mWIG40 portfolio there will be following changes:

  • new company: BOGDANKA, GRUPRACUJ;
  • removed company: BIOMEDLUB, PLAYWAY.

 

In the sWIG80 portfolio there will be following changes:

  • new companies: BIOMEDLUB, LUBAWA, PLAYWAY, STSHOLDING;
  • removed companies: ANSWEAR, BOGDANKA, COALENERG, TRAKCJA.

 

Detailed information of the quarterly adjustment is available here.

 

