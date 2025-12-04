Quarterly Adjustment Of GPW Benchmark Indices

GPW Benchmark announces the quarterly adjustment of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on December 19, 2025.

As a result, the WIG20, WIG20TR, mWIG40 and mWIG40TR portfolios will remain unchanged.

In the sWIG80 and sWIG80TR portfolios there will be following changes:

new companies: ARLEN, MLPGROUP;

removed companies: MOLECURE, RANKPROGR.

In the WIG30 and WIG30TR portfolios there will be following changes:

new companies: BENEFIT, ENEA;

removed companies: 11BIT, TEXT.

Detailed information on the quarterly adjustment is available here.