Quarterly Adjustment Of GPW Benchmark Indices

Date 04/12/2025

GPW Benchmark announces the quarterly adjustment of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on December 19, 2025. 

As a result, the WIG20, WIG20TR, mWIG40 and mWIG40TR portfolios will remain unchanged.

In the sWIG80 and sWIG80TR portfolios there will be following changes:

  • new companies: ARLEN, MLPGROUP;
  • removed companies: MOLECURE, RANKPROGR.

In the WIG30 and WIG30TR portfolios there will be following changes:

  • new companies: BENEFIT, ENEA;
  • removed companies: 11BIT, TEXT.

Detailed information on the quarterly adjustment is available here.

 

