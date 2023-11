GPW Benchmark announces the quarterly adjustment of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on December 15, 2023.

As a result WIG20, WIG20TR, mWIG40,mWIG40TR, WIG30 and WIG30TR portfolios will remain unchanged.

In the sWIG80 and sWIG80TR portfolios there will be following changes:

new companies: ARCHICOM, ELEKTROTI;

removed companies: ACAUTOGAZ, ASSECOSEE.

