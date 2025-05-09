Quantoz Payments Comment On Meta Stablecoin Developments

Meta, the social media giant, is reportedly exploring the integration of stablecoins across its platforms. While the exact purpose remains unclear, one potential application could be lowering transaction fees. Sources indicate that Meta may pursue a multi-token strategy, possibly supporting popular stablecoins such as Tether’s USDt, Circle’s USD Coin, and others.

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO of European stablecoin provider Quantoz Payments, weighed in on the development:

“This development makes perfect sense - it is already common practice in the metaverse and video-gaming industries to use stablecoins to enter the in-game economy. So in that regards, there's nothing new here - just the sheer scale potential of the Meta ecosystem underlines the acceleration of adoption of stablecoins as superior payment rails.”