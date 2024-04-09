QuantHouse Appoints Rob Kirby To Lead EMEA Sales And Business Development

Iress today announced that Rob Kirby has joined the company as QuantHouse’s Head of Sales and Business Development for the EMEA region.

Mr Kirby brings significant industry experience including senior roles at Thomson Reuters and Refinitiv. His most recent position was Director of Trading & Enterprise Global Strategic Partnerships at the London Stock Exchange Group, where he focused on strategic enterprise relationships. He also previously held senior business development roles at QuantHouse between 2009 and 2011.

Mr Kirby rejoins QuantHouse to leverage his considerable experience and knowledge of the API data and trading systems markets, supporting growth amongst the company’s client base and expanding the network of technology partners across the EMEA region.

Iress’s CEO, Global Trading and Market Data, Jason Hoang said: “We’re delighted to announce Rob is rejoining QuantHouse after many years of gaining additional experience and building relationships with some of the largest, most trusted companies in our industry.”

“His knowledge, coupled with his deep understanding of the fundamentals of our business, make him the perfect addition to lead our sales and business development teams in EMEA. Our commitment to client service has not changed since Rob worked with us last time, so his reintegration to the business was swift and we’re already seeing the benefits of him being back in the fold.”

QuantHouse’s incoming Head of Sales and Business Development, EMEA, Rob Kirby, said: “It’s great to be back at a business with such a rich heritage of proactive and client-centric service and delivery.

QuantHouse’s system stability, interoperability and unparalleled efficacy blended with cost efficiency are the best in the business. I’m looking forward to supporting clients across EMEA to reap these benefits.”