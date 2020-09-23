Qontigo Whitepaper: STOXX Global ESG Leaders 2020 Annual Index Review Analysis, By Anand Venkataraman, CFA, Head Of Product Management And Ladi Williams, Product Manager, Index, Qontigo

The STOXX® Global ESG Leaders Index was launched in 2011 and was an important step for providing visibility for companies that excel in sustainable operations and management. The index is STOXX’s broadest benchmark tracking the highest-scoring companies in environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, and is based on indicators researched by Sustainalytics.
To coincide with the ninth annual review of the index, which becomes effective on Sep. 21, a new Qontigo whitepaper looks at the methodology behind the index, explores how its composition has changed over time and assesses the impact of the latest changes.