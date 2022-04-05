Qatar Stock Exchange Will Launch New Trading System In Cooperation With LSEG

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group plc), today announced it has entered into an agreement to provide its trading and market surveillance technology to Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE). The new platform will replace QSE’s existing trading and market surveillance systems and will enable QSE to expand into derivatives trading in the future.
Qatar Stock Exchange will be powered by the same technology used by LSEG. The new QSE solution will be based upon LSEG’s financial markets product suite, a robust, scalable, and high-performance technology offering, which includes trading, market data, data analytics, and market surveillance. Utilizing a common foundation, all products adhere to a unified architecture and share the same technology framework, data constructs and software engineering methodology.
At the completion of this project, QSE will have a proven technology solution, offering high performance, low latency matching and a powerful market surveillance solution including market data visualization and analytics.
LSEG’s financial markets technology products are used by over 25 financial markets infrastructure operators across the globe, including Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange and LSEG.
Mr. Tamim Hamad Al-Kawari, CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange, said: “QSE is looking forward to working with LSEG to provide us with industry leading resilience, performance, and business capabilities. The implementation of this technology will enable QSE and its customers to pave the way for QSE to become the leading financial markets innovator in the region.”
The launch of the new trading system will be a great milestone for QSE. It enables us to deliver even greater value as well as offering new products and services to a whole new range of potential clients and participants in the derivative and equity capital markets arena. I would like to thank all our stakeholders who have supported us with this strategic initiative which is very important as we seek to sustain future growth, Ms. Aisha Al-Mahmoud, QSE’s IT Director, commented.
Mr. Peter Jessup, Head of Market Infrastructure Business Development, Trading & Banking Solutions, LSEG, said: “We are excited to have several of our products selected by QSE to power their market and provide the foundation of QSE’s ongoing growth.”