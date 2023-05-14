Qatar Stock Exchange: MSCI Semi-Annual Index Review Result

MSCI announced on 11 May 2023, the result of the Semi-Annual Index review. For the MSCI Qatar Indices the outcome of the review is as follows:

Addition(s) to the MSCI Qatar Index: Dukhan Bank (DUBK) -added to MSCI Qatar Mid Cap Index Reclassification: Migration of Masraf Al Rayan (MARK) from the MSCI Qatar Large Cap Index to the MSCI Qatar Mid Cap Index

Migration of Mesaieed (MPHC) from the MSCI Qatar Large Cap Index to the MSCI Qatar Mid Cap Index Deletion(s) from the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index: Aamal (AHCS) The changes to the MSCI Qatar index will become effective on Close of 31 May 2023.

To view MSCI press release Click links below

https://www.msci.com/index-review

