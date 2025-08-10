Qatar Stock Exchange - MSCI Index Review Results: August 2025

MSCI announced on August 07th 2025 the results of the MSCI Equity Indexes August 2025 Index Review. For the MSCI Qatar Indices the outcome of the review is as follows:
Addition(s) to the MSCI Qatar Index*
None
Reclassification
None
Deletion(s) from the MSCI Qatar Index
None
Addition(s) to the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index
None
Deletion(s) from the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index
None
The changes will become effective on
Close of August 26, 2025 for the Qatari market
