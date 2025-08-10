Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Qatar Stock Exchange - MSCI Index Review Results: August 2025

Date 10/08/2025

 MSCI announced on August 07th 2025 the results of the MSCI Equity Indexes August 2025 Index Review. For the MSCI Qatar Indices the outcome of the review is as follows:

Addition(s) to the MSCI Qatar Index*
(*MSCI Qatar Index includes companies included in both MSCI Qatar Large Cap Index and MSCI Qatar Mid Cap Index)

None

Reclassification

None

Deletion(s) from the MSCI Qatar Index

None

Addition(s) to the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index

None

Deletion(s) from the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index

None

The changes will become effective on

Close of August 26, 2025 for the Qatari market

 

To view MSCI press release Click links 

 

