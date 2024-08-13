Qatar Stock Exchange - MSCI Index Review Results: August 2024

MSCI announced on August 12th 2024 the results of the August 2024 Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes. For the MSCI Qatar Indices the outcome of the review is as follows:
Addition(s) to the MSCI Qatar Index*
None
Reclassification
Ooredoo from MSCI Qatar Large Cap Index to MSCI Qatar Mid Cap Index
Deletion(s) from the MSCI Qatar Index
None
Addition(s) to the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index
None
Deletion(s) from the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index
Qatari Investors Group
The changes will become effective on
Close of August 29, 2024 for the Qatari market
