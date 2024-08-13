Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Qatar Stock Exchange - MSCI Index Review Results: August 2024

Date 13/08/2024

MSCI announced on August 12th 2024 the results of the August 2024 Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes. For the MSCI Qatar Indices the outcome of the review is as follows: 

Addition(s) to the MSCI Qatar Index*
None

Reclassification

Ooredoo from MSCI Qatar Large Cap Index to MSCI Qatar Mid Cap Index 

Deletion(s) from the MSCI Qatar Index

None

Addition(s) to the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index

None

Deletion(s) from the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index

Qatari Investors Group

The changes will become effective on

Close of August 29, 2024 for the Qatari market

To view MSCI press release Click links below

