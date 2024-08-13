Qatar Stock Exchange - MSCI Index Review Results: August 2024

MSCI announced on August 12th 2024 the results of the August 2024 Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes. For the MSCI Qatar Indices the outcome of the review is as follows:

Addition(s) to the MSCI Qatar Index*

(*MSCI Qatar Index includes companies included in both MSCI Qatar Large Cap Index and MSCI Qatar Mid Cap Index) None Reclassification Ooredoo from MSCI Qatar Large Cap Index to MSCI Qatar Mid Cap Index Deletion(s) from the MSCI Qatar Index None Addition(s) to the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index None Deletion(s) from the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index Qatari Investors Group The changes will become effective on Close of August 29, 2024 for the Qatari market

To view MSCI press release Click links below