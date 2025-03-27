Qatar Stock Exchange Listed Companies Reported QR 51.18 Billion Net Profits For The Year 2024

All companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (*excluding Al-Faleh Educational Holding Company) have disclosed their annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, with a net profit of 51.18 billion Qatari Riyals for that period compared to 47.08 billion Qatari Riyals for the same period last year 2023, representing a increase of 8.70%.

It is worth noting that all financial data of the listed companies are available on the website of the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Qatar Stock Exchange would like to thank all listed companies for their efforts in enhancing the disclosure and transparency principles.

*The fiscal year of Al-Faleh Holding Company ends as of 31/8 .