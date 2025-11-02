Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Qatar Stock Exchange Listed Companies Reported QR 41.1 Billion For The 3rd Quarter Of 2025

Date 02/11/2025

All companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (*except Al Faleh Educational Holding) have disclosed their financial statements results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2025, the results show a net profit of QR 41.1 billion compared to QR 40.1 billion for the same period last year (2024), reflecting an increase of 2.45%.

All the financial statements of listed companies are available on the QSE website.

The QSE management wishes to thank all the listed companies for their cooperation in promoting the principle of disclosure and transparency.

* The fiscal year for Al Faleh Holding ends on August 31 of each year.

