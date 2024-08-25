Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Qatar Stock Exchange: FTSE Global Equity Index Series September 2024 Semi Annual Review Changes

Date 25/08/2024

Qatar Stock Exchange would like to announce that the results of FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series semi annual review, published on August 23rd 2024, will be effective after the close on Thursday, September 19th 2024 for the Qatari market.  

The changes announced may be subject to revision until close of business on Friday, 6 september 2024. Effective Monday, 9 september 2024 the index review changes will be considered final.
 
The details of the review for Qatari stocks are as follows:  

No change for Large, Mid  and Small Cap segment. Changes only in Micro Cap. 

Addition to the FTSE Indices: 

 

None

Deletion from the FTSE Indices 
  1.  Baladna from FTSE Russell Micro Cap Indices
  2.  Gulf Warehousing  from FTSE Russell Micro Cap Indices
  3.  Mannai Corporation from FTSE Russell Micro Cap Indices
  4.  Qatar National Cement from FTSE Russell Micro Cap Indices
  5.  Qatari Investors Group from FTSE Russell Micro Cap Indices

 

Reclassifications

None

The changes will be effective on

Close of Thursday, 19th September 2024 for the Qatari market.

To view FTSE Russell press release, click here

Notice and Disclaimer: 

  • The information provided in this document is an extract of information that has publicly been made available by a third party on their website on the internet. QSE is providing the information in this document (as is) and does not make any representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, timeliness or availability of the third party information and/or the information provided in this document for any purpose. 
  • QSE has no control over the nature, content, timeliness and availability of the third party information, and does not endorse or express any opinion on its contents. Any reliance you place on the information provided by us in this document and the information provided by the third party on their website or elsewhere is strictly at your own risk. The user should also note that the information of the third party is subject to certain intellectual property rights.  
  • In no event will QSE be liable for any loss or whatsoever arising from, arising out of, or in connection with, the use of the information provided in this document or any information provided by the third party.
