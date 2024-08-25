Qatar Stock Exchange: FTSE Global Equity Index Series September 2024 Semi Annual Review Changes

Qatar Stock Exchange would like to announce that the results of FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series semi annual review, published on August 23rd 2024, will be effective after the close on Thursday, September 19th 2024 for the Qatari market.



The changes announced may be subject to revision until close of business on Friday, 6 september 2024. Effective Monday, 9 september 2024 the index review changes will be considered final.



The details of the review for Qatari stocks are as follows:



No change for Large, Mid and Small Cap segment. Changes only in Micro Cap.

Addition to the FTSE Indices: None Deletion from the FTSE Indices Baladna from FTSE Russell Micro Cap Indices Gulf Warehousing from FTSE Russell Micro Cap Indices Mannai Corporation from FTSE Russell Micro Cap Indices Qatar National Cement from FTSE Russell Micro Cap Indices Qatari Investors Group from FTSE Russell Micro Cap Indices Reclassifications None The changes will be effective on Close of Thursday, 19th September 2024 for the Qatari market.

The review results will be effective on closing of business of 19th September 2024 for the Qatari market



To view FTSE Russell press release, click here

Notice and Disclaimer: