Qatar Stock Exchange: FTSE Global Equity Index Series June 2024 Quarterly Review Changes

Qatar Stock Exchange would like to announce that the results of FTSE Russell Global Equity Index quarterly review changes, published on May 24th 2024, will be effective on Monday, 24 June 2024 at the opening.

Because of Eid Al Adha Holiday, FTSE Russell will provide an update on the proposed index treatment for the qatari market in due course.

The changes announced may be subject to revision until close of business on Friday, 7 June 2024. Effective Monday, 10 June 2024 the index review changes will be considered final.

The details of the review for Qatari stocks are as follows:

Additions: None

Deletions: None

Reclassifications: None

The review results will be effective on Monday, 24 June 2024.

To view FTSE Russell press release, click on the links below

First link, click here

and

Secound link, click here

Notice and Disclaimer:

• The information provided in this document is an extract of information that has publicly been made available by a third party on their website on the internet.

QSE is providing the information in this document (as is) and does not make any representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, timeliness or availability of the third party information and/or the information provided in this document for any purpose.



• QSE has no control over the nature, content, timeliness and availability of the third party information, and does not endorse or express any opinion on its contents. Any reliance you place on the information provided by us in this document and the information provided by the third party on their website or elsewhere is strictly at your own risk. The user should also note that the information of the third party is subject to certain intellectual property rights.

• In no event will QSE be liable for any loss or whatsoever arising from, arising out of, or in connection with, the use of the information provided in this document or any information provided by the third party.