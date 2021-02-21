Qatar Stock Exchange - FTSE Global Equity Index Series: February 2021 Semi-Annual Review

FTSE Russell has published the results of its February 2021Semi-Annual Review, detailed below:
Addition to the FTSE Indices:
Addition to Large Cap:
None
Additions to Mid Cap:
None
Addition to Small Caps:
None
Additions to Micro Cap:
Qatari German Co. For Medical Devises (QGMD)
Gulf Warehousing Co. (GWCS)
Deletion from the FTSE Indices
Deletions from Large Cap:
None
Deletions from Micro Cap:
Baladna (BLDN)
Deletions from small Cap:
None
The changes will be effective on
close of business 18 March 2021
To view FTSE Russell press release, click here