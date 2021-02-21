 Skip to main Content
Qatar Stock Exchange - FTSE Global Equity Index Series: February 2021 Semi-Annual Review

Date 21/02/2021

FTSE Russell has published the results of its February 2021Semi-Annual Review, detailed below:


 

 

 

Addition to the FTSE Indices:

Addition to Large Cap:

None

 

Additions to Mid Cap:

None

 

Addition to Small Caps:

None

 

Additions to Micro Cap:

Qatari German Co. For Medical Devises (QGMD)

Gulf Warehousing Co. (GWCS)

 

Deletion from the FTSE Indices

Deletions from Large Cap:

None

 

Deletions from Micro Cap:

Baladna (BLDN)

 

Deletions from small Cap:

None

 

The changes will be effective on

 close of business 18 March 2021


To view FTSE Russell press release, click here