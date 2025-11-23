Qatar Stock Exchange: FTSE Global Equity Index Series December 2025 Quarterly Review Changes

Qatar Stock Exchange would like to announce that the results of FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series quarterly review, published on November 21st , 2025,will become effective on Monday, December 22nd, 2025 (close of December 17th for the Qatari market). The changes announced may be subject to revision until close of business on Friday, 5 December 2025. Effective Monday, 8 December 2025 the index review changes will be considered final.

The details of the review for Qatari stocks are as follows:

Additions None Deletions None Reclassifications None The review results will be effective at the close of Wednesday, December 17th, 2025 for the qatari market

To view FTSE Russell press release, click here

