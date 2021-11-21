Qatar Stock Exchange: FTSE Global Equity Index Series December 2021 Quarterly Changes

FTSE Global Equity Index Series December 2021 Quarterly Changes 19 November 2021 FTSE Russell announces that the following quarterly review changes will become effective on Monday, 20 December 2021 (i.e. after the close of business on Friday, 17 December 2021). The changes can be accessed via the attachment below. Please note: Index review changes included within the attached files may be subject to revision until close of business Friday, 3 December 2021. Effective Monday, 6 December 2021, the index review changes will be considered final. Any subsequent changes will generally only be considered in exceptional circumstances, in accordance with the FTSE Russell recalculation policy and guidelines.