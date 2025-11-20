Qatar Stock Exchange Concludes New York Roadshow At Bank Of America

The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) successfully concluded its New York Roadshow on 17–18 November 2025, hosted at Bank of America in New York City. The two-day event showcased Qatar’s leading blue-chip listed companies to a high-profile audience of global institutional investors, resulting in more than 80 one-on-one meetings with major buy-side firms. The delegation highlighted the depth, resilience, and diversity of Qatar’s equity market, reinforcing the competitiveness of the nation’s publicly listed companies.

The roadshow provided a platform for participating companies to showcase their performance, growth outlook, and market fundamentals. Over the course of the event, investors held a series of one-on-one and group meetings with Qatari corporates, reflecting strong international interest in Qatar’s capital market.

The New York Roadshow forms part of QSE’s broader efforts to enhance international investor engagement in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the objectives of the third Financial Sector Strategy, which emphasize deeper financial markets, stronger global connectivity, and diversified economic development.

By collaborating with Bank of America, QSE continues to facilitate constructive dialogue between listed companies and global market participants, supporting greater visibility for Qatar’s capital market across major financial centers. The event also underscored the close alignment between QSE and its listed companies, demonstrating a shared commitment to transparency, effective engagement, and long-term market development.