Qatar Stock Exchange Celebrates Its Silver Jubilee

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) commemorated its 25th anniversary and celebrated its achievements, through which the QSE has been transformed into rules-based, reliable and resilient market operating in line with the best international practices. Over the past 25 years, QSE has played a central role in the growth and development of Qatar’s financial industry, building the breadth and depth of the market, driving quality and attractiveness as a listing, trading and investment destination.

The celebration ceremony was held at Marsa Malaz Kempinski Hotel in Doha with the presence of Mr. Tamim Al-Kawari, CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange. The event recognized employees who completed over 20 years of service and Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al-Mansoori, the former CEO, was honored in recognition and appreciation of his long service and achievements.

Mr. Tamim Hamad Al-Kuwari delivered a speech in which he welcomed the attendees and highlighted the major milestones and achievements over the twenty-five years. He pointed out that the QSE, since the beginning of its operations in May 1997 until now, has achieved remarkable structural, organizational, and operational developments.

“We have a big role to play today, and in the years ahead as a trusted destination and a reliable platform for economic diversification and economic growth policies.,” said Mr Al Kawari.

Mr. Al-Kawari expressed his thanks to QSE’s Board and all of the employees and highlighted the government’s continuous support to the QSE in its capacity as one of the financial institutions supporting Qatar’s economic and diversifications policies, especially with regard to attracting local and foreign investments and promoting the growth and sustainability of SME’s.

Qatar Stock Exchange offers a fertile environment for investments, as it is ideally placed to best compliment Qatar’s economic diversification. On this basis, QSE is considered a platform for the diversification of the economy as it is a platform for capital allocation and capital formation, as well as a platform for government privatization program and the development of SME’s through the QSE Venture Market. QSE is also a platform that includes a variety of economic sectors reflecting Qatar’s strong and vibrant economic fundamentals.