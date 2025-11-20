Qatar Stock Exchange Announces The Completion Of The First Fully Marketed Secondary Public Offering For Ooredoo On The Main Market

The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) announces that a major shareholder in Ooredoo has successfully completed a fully marketed secondary public offering of 160,480,320 shares—representing 5.01% of the company’s issued share capital—to a group of qualified investors. The total value of the transaction exceeded QAR 2 billion.

The detailed data related to the special transactions involving Ooredoo shares is as follows:

Number of Transactions Price (QAR) Number of Shares Transaction Value (QAR) 126 12.50 160,480,320 2,006,004,000

This successful offering will increase Ooredoo’s free float to approximately 27% of the issued share capital, thereby enhancing the liquidity of the company’s shares on the Qatar Stock Exchange. The transaction is also expected to support and accelerate the company’s weighting upgrades within the MSCI and FTSE indices, in which Ooredoo is already a constituent.

This transaction marks the first fully marketed secondary public offering executed on the Qatar Stock Exchange. Its successful implementation reflects the ongoing commitment of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) and the Qatar Stock Exchange to adopting international best practices that are widely applied across leading global capital markets.

The introduction of this offering mechanism on QSE expands the range of investment options available to institutional investors, aligning with their diverse strategies and facilitating faster access to the Qatari market. It is also expected to deepen the market, improve liquidity levels, and increase the proportion of free-float (freely tradable) shares available for trading on QSE.

Ooredoo obtained all necessary approvals for this transaction. Investors may find detailed information related to the offering on the company’s website and on the Qatar Stock Exchange website via the following link: click here

In closing, the Qatar Stock Exchange extends its sincere appreciation to the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and EDAA Qatar for their efforts and valuable contributions, which were instrumental in the successful execution of this important initiative on the Exchange.