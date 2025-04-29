Qatar Stock Exchange Announces Resolution Of Technical Connectivity Issue That Temporarily Affected Trading

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) would like to inform investors that trading has resumed following a temporary suspension caused by an unexpected technical issue in the connectivity network. The disruption occurred on Tuesday, 29 April 2025, and lasted for 23 minutes, from 11:03 AM to 11:26 AM.

The technical issue was limited to the communication network and did not affect QSE’s trading systems or records.

The QSE assures all market participants that the issue has been fully resolved and that all trading systems are now operating normally and securely.