Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 FEAS 30th Anniversary Conference

Qatar Stock Exchange Announces Resolution Of Technical Connectivity Issue That Temporarily Affected Trading

Date 29/04/2025

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) would like to inform investors that trading has resumed following a temporary suspension caused by an unexpected technical issue in the connectivity network. The disruption occurred on Tuesday, 29 April 2025, and lasted for 23 minutes, from 11:03 AM to 11:26 AM.

The technical issue was limited to the communication network and did not affect QSE’s trading systems or records.

The QSE assures all market participants that the issue has been fully resolved and that all trading systems are now operating normally and securely.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg FEAS_2025_MondioVisione_120x600-banner