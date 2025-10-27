Q3/2025: Deutsche Börse Group Delivers Robust Growth And Disproportionately High Profit Growth In The Third Quarter

Deutsche Börse Group has just published its quarterly statement Q3/2025. Please scroll down for the link to the entire report.
Overview of the results:
- In the third quarter, net revenue without treasury result, which is more important for the management of the Group, rose by 7 percent to €1,237 million.
- Net revenue growth, including treasury result, rose by 3 percent to €1,440 million. The treasury result declined as expected due to interest rates.
- With operating costs of €604 million at around the previous year's level, the business continues to scale.
- EBITDA without treasury result rose by 16 percent to €639 million.
- Net profit attributable to Deutsche Börse AG shareholders amounted to €473 million. Earnings per share before purchase price allocation effects rose by 7 percent to €2.78.
- Despite a low stock market volatility and a weaker US dollar exchange rate, we confirm our forecast of net revenue without treasury result of around €5.2 billion and EBITDA without treasury result of around €2.7 billion for 2025.
- Jens Schulte, Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Börse Group since September 22, 2025, commented on the quarterly results as follows: “The third quarter of 2025 was marked by noticeable cyclical headwinds for our Group. This makes the development of net revenue without treasury result even more remarkable, impressively underscoring the strength of our diversified business model. Our operational performance is also reflected in the scalability of all segments. These achievements are based on the high motivation and commitment of our employees and our consistent innovative strength – always focused on the needs of our customers. This is an excellent foundation for sustainable growth and stable earnings quality. We are confident that we will achieve our forecast for the full year and will continue to pursue our strategic goals with determination.”
The analyst and investor conference call will take place on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 14:00 CET. You can register for the audio stream here.