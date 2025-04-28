Q1/2025: Deutsche Börse Group Starts Financial Year 2025 With Further Growth

Deutsche Börse Group has just published its quarterly statement Q1/2025. Please scroll down for the link to the entire report.
Overview of results:
- The Group's first quarter net revenue increased by 6 per cent to €1,507.0 million and EBITDA by 4 per cent to €912.3 million.
- Net revenue without treasury result, which is more important for managing the group, rose by 10 per cent to €1,276.6 million, slightly above expectations. EBITDA without treasury results rose by 11 per cent to €681.9 million.
- Net profit for the period attributable to Deutsche Börse AG shareholders amounted to €524.9 million, and earnings per share before purchase price allocation (Cash EPS) rose by 6 per cent to €3.05.
- The outlook for 2025 remains unchanged. In case of continued higher market volatility, the outlook might be increased during the course of the year.
- Gregor Pottmeyer, Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Börse AG, commented on the results as follows: “In the first quarter, dynamic market developments and changing environmental conditions led to ongoing uncertainty in the markets. In this environment, we support our customers as a reliable partner in trading effectively and managing risks – across the entire investment process. Together with the planned growth, our net revenue and profit were therefore slightly above our initial expectations. Our outlook for the full year 2025 remains unchanged. In case of continued higher market volatility, the outlook could be raised during the course of the year.”
The analyst and investor conference call will take place on Tuesday, 29 April 2025, at 14:00 CEST. Please register for the audio stream here.