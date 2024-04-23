Q1/2024: Deutsche Börse Group Starts The Financial Year 2024 As Planned With Further Considerable Growth

Deutsche Börse Group has just published its quarterly statement Q1/2024. Please scroll down for the link to the entire report.
Overview of results:
- Net revenue rose in the first quarter of 2024 by 16 per cent to €1,427.3 million and EBITDA by 13 per cent to €875.3 million.
- The strong increase in net revenue is due to organic growth of 6 per cent, as well as the contribution from SimCorp of 10 per cent.
- Net profit for the period attributable to Deutsche Börse AG shareholders came to €497.6 million and earnings per share before purchase price allocations rose by 7 per cent to €2.89.
- Due to the performance in the first quarter of 2024 and the outlook for the remainder of the year, we confirm our guidance for 2024.
- The share buy-back programme announced by Deutsche Börse AG with a volume of €300 million was completed as planned on 19 April 2024.
- Gregor Pottmeyer, CFO of Deutsche Börse AG, commented on the results as follows: “We once again significantly increased our net revenue in the first quarter. Our diversified business model has enabled us to achieve further secular growth, and we saw the additional revenue contribution from SimCorp. We have also made substantial progress in combining the business units in the new Investment Management Solutions segment and realising synergies. In doing so, we have created an important basis for achieving our financial targets in the current year and beyond."
The analyst and investor conference call will take place on Wednesday, 24 April 2024 at 14:00 CEST. Register here for the audio stream.