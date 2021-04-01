Q1 2021 IPO Capital Raised On London Stock Exchange Reaches 15-Year High

In Q1 2021, £7.17 billion in equity capital has been raised by 25 IPOs across London Stock Exchange’s Main Market and AIM, the highest Q1 total since 2006 (£7.24 billion) and the most active Q1 since 2015 (29 IPOs). Listings in Q1 2021 included Dr Martens (£1.5 billion), Deliveroo (£1.5 billion) and Fix Price (£1.2 billion).
Murray Roos, Group Head, Capital Markets, LSEG, said:
“London Stock Exchange has had a fantastic start to the year, helping companies raise over £15 billion in equity capital in the first quarter. The positive activity demonstrates the ability of UK capital markets to support dynamic companies across all sectors and from around the globe, enabling them to access deep pools of international capital in London.”
Key points:
- Across the equity markets, issuers have raised £15.9 billion in IPOs and follow ons, the highest Q1 total since 2009 (£26.0 billion).
- 10 of the 25 IPOs listed in London are from tech and consumer internet businesses, accounting for 44% of all London IPO proceeds raised in Q1 2021.
- Tech and consumer internet IPOs in London include Deliveroo (£1.5 billion), Moonpig (£540 million) and Trustpilot (£473 million).
- Two of the top five London IPOs listed (based on capital raised) are from international issuers: Fix Price (£1.2 billion) and Trustpilot (£473 million).
- International companies have raised £1.9 billion in London this year via five IPOs, led by Fix Price (£1.2 billion), Trustpilot (£473 million) and tinyBuild (£154 million).
- UK companies listed in London this year include iconic footwear brand Dr Martens (£1.5 billion), Manchester-based In The Style (£60 million) and Scotland’s Parsley Box (£17 million).