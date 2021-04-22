PwC UK Announce Latest FinTech Scale Up Programme: Wealth Tech 2021

PwC has announced the latest cohort of FinTechs who have joined the Wealth Scale programme. The programme will support nine of the brightest WealthTech businesses with their ambitious growth plans.
Focused on the UK and International Insurance and Asset and Wealth market, this cohort will see a number of connections generated between industry leaders and WealthTech firms, with the aim to build commercial opportunities and relationships.
Will Conner, ScaleWealth Tech Programme Sponsor, said:
“It gives me great pleasure to announce our cohort of nine innovative WealthTech companies, all of whom have great potential to build impact and scale within the wealth industry.
‘’FinTechs are increasingly essential to our economy and crucial to future innovation for the financial services industry. From a group of 600 firms, we have selected nine exceptional Wealth Technology firms, to whom we will be providing access to advice, bespoke support and client networking events.
“Our 2021 ‘Scale’ programme enables high-potential start-ups to accelerate their growth by opening the door to new opportunities. We welcome our WealthTech cohort and look forward to working with them.’’
“We are excited to follow this intake and work with them to continue to drive transformation within the wealth industry.”
The 10-week programme will connect industry leaders to emerging firms to help boost innovation at a critical time for the sector. The pandemic has seen an increasing need for new ideas and flexible thinking to help address the evolving landscape.
Key to this will be addressing changes to consumer behaviour and the new operational challenges and opportunities resulting from the pandemic. As part of the programme, firms will explore the heightened focus on adviser efficiency, risk and compliance, ESG as well as the growing need for operational simplification.
PwC is proud to present the Scale Wealth Tech 2021 cohort:
Datactics provides business with user-focussed, no-code tools for data quality and matching giving wealth and asset managers fast access to trusted, ready-to-use data
Creative Mass delivers WealthConnect. The world’s first Wealth and Advice platform based solely on Salesforce.
Novastone is bringing customer centricity back to financial services allowing relationship managers and client service teams to chat directly to clients using personalised secure messaging.
Tiller delivers digital solutions to the wealth industry for firms that want to perfect their client journey. From automated onboarding, to digital advice, through to digital client portals.
Conser is a pioneering third-party ESG verifier which has developed ESG Consensus (R), a unique and innovative digital tool to measure and improve the impact and sustainability of investments portfolios.
My Compliance Centre provides regulated financial institutions with an integrated platform to manage their core compliance activities
Opus Nebula provides investment firms, wealth managers and asset servicers with a world-class reporting solution without the costly overhead of managing, maintaining and developing the reporting system themselves.
3rd Eyes Analytics empowers financial institutions to deliver goal-based investing with realistic and scenario-based asset liability management methods, integrating sustainable investing beyond regulatory requirements.
Clear Macro selects, analyzes, synthesizes, and presents macro and thematic data that allows institutional investors and corporates to make better investment decisions and expand coverage.
The PwC Scale team has already run 45 Scale programmes in the UK working with 438 scale-ups across sectors such as FinTech, InsuranceTech GovTech and Retail. The model brings real-time value to all parties, as the cohort itself is curated around PwC’s large client challenges, bringing through highly relevant solutions to drive opportunities for both.