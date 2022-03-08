PVM Launches Its First Natural Gas And Liquefied Natural Gas Desk

PVM, the world's leading broker of oil instruments and part of TP ICAP group, announced today the launch of its Natural Gas & Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) desk, led by experienced brokers Victoria Adams and Alexandra Nitka.
Based in both London and Madrid, the new team of six – which includes senior broker Jatin Patel, formerly at Marex Spectron – assembles strong industry knowledge and client relationships built over a combined 50 years of working in the commodities markets. It is also one of the few female-led brokerage desks in Europe.
The role of the desk is to provide an efficient brokerage service in European Natural Gas. Contracts include the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, German Trading Hub Europe and the UK’s National Balancing Point, as well as financial LNG products (Japan Korea Marker and the US dollar denominated TTF).
Both natural gas and LNG are considered to be transitional energy sources in the global shift to green energy, given their low environmental impact in comparison to other fossil fuels.
Victoria Adams, PVM Natural Gas & LNG Co-head, said, “The desk has launched at a time of unprecedented volatility in global gas prices, and we’ve already built up significant momentum. On our first day of trading the team closed TTF contracts, as well as instruments to help clients offset their positions. Our plan is to grow the Natural Gas and LNG desk to mirror the outstanding reputation PVM has built in the oil markets since its founding in 1971.”
Simon Andrews, PVM Chief Executive, said, “We are proud and excited to have added Natural Gas and LNG to the PVM brand’s extensive oil brokerage services. Launching in Europe is one part of a larger global initiative to build out our offering in this rapidly expanding market.”
The PVM Natural Gas & LNG Europe team offers brokerage services in the following contracts: TTF, THE, NBP, PEG, PVB, Austrian VTP, Czech VTP, JKM and TFU.