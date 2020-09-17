Push Technology Partners With Innova Solutions - Push Technology’s Diffusion® To Be Deployed At Financial Services And Healthcare Organizations Where Kafka Usage Is High

Push Technology, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming and messaging solutions, today announced a partnership with Innova Solutions, an ACS Solutions company, specializing in global information technology services. Innova Solutions provides a wide range of digital transformation services for their clients including: data lifecycle services such as analytics and Robotic Process Automation (RPA); real-time application development, and cloud enablement and migration.
Push and Innova will collaborate to deliver industry specific real-time solutions with a focus on helping financial services and healthcare organizations reduce operational complexity and cost, increase scale of real-time data delivery of their systems by orders of magnitude to meet market demands, and assure data access control and security.
In the financial services and healthcare markets Kafka adoption and usage is high. Therefore, it is particularly important that Innova’s data technology partner can easily handle integration with customers’ in-place Kafka brokers. Push Technology’s Diffusion Intelligent Data Mesh provides seamless integration with Kafka brokers by automatically mapping Kafka message types to JSON, allowing web, mobile, and IoT clients to securely consume data that is stored as rich data structures within Kafka. Diffusion’s powerful Kafka data integration and optimization across the Internet will, for example, facilitate efficient and reliable real-time data delivery for Innova’s financial services trading and healthcare payment service systems.
Rajkumar Velagapudi, founder and president of Innova Solutions, said: “In terms of client engagements, the main challenges we face are assuring reliability of real-time data delivery, very large scalability, and data security, particularly in relation to cloud deployments. These are industry priorities. The Diffusion Intelligent Data Mesh is a robust solution for our customers – it is purpose-built to handle the unique, real-time data challenges and interactions among data sources, applications, users, and devices. For our clients, Diffusion will deliver real-time intelligence and control at the network edge.”
He continued, “The partnership with Push will enable us to increase revenues, expand our pipeline, and enhance our real-time application development credibility with new and existing clients.”
Sean Bowen, CEO of Push Technology, said: “Our partnership with Innova Solutions will accelerate applying the unique capabilities of Diffusion in support of digital transformation in finance, healthcare and other industries. Our Diffusion Intelligent Data Mesh is secure, highly scalable, and enterprise-hardened to meet the real-time data challenges organizations face today. This is important for organizations with on-premise systems as well as for those who want to reap the benefits of the cloud.”