Push Technology Launches Diffusion Quick Start Pack - Simplifying The Architecture And Speeding The Development Of Event-Driven Applications

Push Technology, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming and messaging solutions, today announced the launch of a Quick Start Pack for its flagship product Diffusion, an Intelligent Event-Data Platform. The goal of the Quick Start Pack is to significantly shorten the time it takes developers to deploy a production ready application operating on the Diffusion platform.
The Diffusion Quick Start Pack is a focused 4-to-6-week professional services engagement to provide guidance to the client in architecting an end-to-end solution and quickly building a working prototype. As part of the package, Diffusion software, worth over $25,000, is FREE for 90-days.
The program consists of the following:
- Architecture: requirements analysis and architecture design for your application.
- Technical Workshops: education on the Diffusion platform for development and DevOps teams.
- Data Model: design and develop the Topic Tree structure for the prototype solution.
- Installation and Setup: provision the Diffusion platform for your development and test environments.
- Control Client Prototype: to publish your event data into the Diffusion platform.
- Client Code Prototype: to subscribe to Diffusion topics and demonstrate value.
- Integration and Load Testing: perform end-to-end testing of your prototype application.
- Demonstration: demonstration of the prototype to key stakeholders.
- Long-term Plan: present a proposal for long-term deployment of the Diffusion platform in pre-production and production environments.
Sean Bowen, CEO of Push Technology, said: “Organizations are seeking strategies to shorten development timelines, reduce costs and get to market before the competition with their event driven, applications. Our Quick Start Pack enables this. Diffusion allows development teams to take a low-code approach to building their next generation event-driven applications required to win the digital transformation race.”
The Diffusion Intelligent Event-Data Platform is used to build innovative new applications as well as extend legacy systems. Diffusion consumes, enriches, and delivers data efficiently and in real time with secure, dynamic access control, easy to use secure APIs and flexible deployment models to meet each organization’s specific business requirements – in-the-cloud, on-premise and in hybrid environments.