Push Technology Appoints Technology Veteran Grethe Brown As COO - Push Expands C-Level Team As Demand For Event Stream Processing Escalates

Push Technology, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming and messaging solutions, has announced the appointment of Grethe Brown as its new COO. Grethe has extensive, experience in operations, R&D and commercial management for software companies across a variety of industries including Telco, FinTech and Food & Beverage.
Grethe’s successful track record is based upon her finely honed-skills at building strong, effective operations and service delivery teams; through effective strategy, prioritization and communication, working internally to put the customers first, improving results and stability with respect to growth, staffing, technology and operations. The results of her work include enabling growing revenue 300% in 24 months for a FinTech, and in six weeks going from standing start to achieving hospitality application adoption of over 50,000 users generating £6 million GMV at launch growing to 1,000,000 users and £30M GMV on the same platform.
In addition to her work as a COO for young, high-tech companies, earlier in her career, Grethe held software engineering and management positions with companies including Ericsson Ltd. She holds a BSc in mathematics from the University of Linkoping in Sweden, and an MBA from the University of Surrey.
Grethe said: “I’m delighted to be working with Push as I will be able to contribute my functional and operational skills at a time that is right for Push Technology. Organizations everywhere are seeking strategies to shorten development timelines, improve operational efficiency, and go-to-market ahead of the competition with their event-driven, applications. Push Technology is in an ideal position to support these requirements.”
John Pocock, Executive Chairman and CEO at Push Technology, comments: “Grethe’s appointment is of significant strategic value to us as we expand our senior team to broaden our global footprint. Her expertise will be invaluable to our growth plans.”