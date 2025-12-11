Puro.earth Receives ICVCM Approval As Eligible Carbon Crediting Programme - Leading Carbon Removal Standard Recognised For Rigorous Governance, Transparency And Scientific Excellence

Puro.earth, the world's leading crediting platform for engineered carbon removal, today confirmed it has been approved by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) as an eligible Carbon Crediting Programme.

This recognition affirms the rigour, transparency and scientific excellence of the Puro Standard, validating Puro.earth's role as the trusted infrastructure provider for durable carbon removals. The approval demonstrates that Puro.earth meets the ICVCM's Core Carbon Principles (CCP) criteria for governance, emissions impact, and sustainable development.

“We welcome the Integrity Council’s approval of Puro.earth as a CCP-Eligible Programme. This recognition validates the foundation we’ve built: a standard grounded in science and transparency, and infrastructure designed for scale.”

“Since our launch in 2019, Puro.earth has issued over one million CO₂ Removal Certificates - a milestone that demonstrates how we are driving the scale-up of high-quality engineered carbon removals in the market. ICVCM’s approval reinforces the rigorous governance, transparency and independent verification that have guided our approach from the start.”

Puro.earth was approved following a rigorous assessment process, which examined effective governance and registry systems, transparency, robust quantification of emissions and removals, third-party validation and verification, as well as safeguards and sustainable development benefits. Puro.earth platform has issued over one million CO₂ Removal Certificates (CORCs), with leading suppliers in biochar, BECCS and direct air capture among other choosing Puro.earth to certify their projects.

"This approval provides further assurance to buyers and partners who already place their trust in Puro.earth – now formally recognised as a standard under the Core Carbon Principles. As the market matures, we welcome the structure that frameworks like ICVCM bring. We see this approval as a natural evolution of our approach, one that strengthens our foundation whilst preserving the adaptability needed to support continued innovation in the removals space.

Jan-Willem Bode

President of Puro.earth



As the largest and most readily scalable platform for durable carbon removal, this approval demonstrates why companies committed to science-based climate goals choose Puro.earth to neutralise their hardest-to-abate emissions with high-integrity carbon removals. The platform is trusted by more than 600 end-buyers, including leading organizations like Microsoft, McKinsey, Google, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, and Boston Consulting Group, and is majority-owned by Nasdaq.



Puro.earth’s methodologies can now proceed under ICVCM’s methodology assessment program.