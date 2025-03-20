Puro.earth Reaches Major Milestone Of 1 Million Tonnes Of CO2 Removed - Puro.Earth Confirms 1,000,000 Issuances Of CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs), Representing Equivalent Tonnes Of CO2 Removed From the Atmosphere

Puro.earth, the leading carbon-crediting platform for carbon dioxide removal (CDR), today announced the issuance of over1 1 million CO₂ Removal Certificates (CORCs) since its first issuance in 2019, representing 1 million tonnes of verified carbon removal.

Puro.earth’s issuance of 1 million carbon credits underscores its role in accelerating the carbon removal market and evolving engineered carbon removals as a critical climate solution.2 While it took nearly five years to reach 500,000 issued CORCs (Q1 2024), this number doubled one year later, hitting 1 million in Q1 2025. With issuance growing exponentially, Puro.earth is now on track to match this milestone again before the end of H1 2026.

“Reaching one million of CO₂ removals is just the beginning—our goal is to continue to use our expertise and track record to deliver proven, scalable and high-quality carbon removal credits. The next million is already within reach, and we will continue to ensure that businesses worldwide have access to trusted, verifiable carbon removal credits, at scale” said Jan-Willem Bode, President, Puro.earth.

Of the first 1 million issuances, just over half of those (52.13%) have already been retired, meaning 576,5613 metric tonnes of CO2 have been claimed for.

Puro.earth’s methodologies driving this milestone are Geologically Stored Carbon (GSC) (34.3% of issuances) – such as Direct Air Capture Carbon and Storage (DACCS) and Bio Energy Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) – and Biochar (34.1%). Both methodologies have been popular with buyers as they offer scalable, high-impact solutions for carbon removal with well-defined processes and measurable outcomes.

The United States leads issuances by a significant margin, contributing to nearly half (45%) of the total issuances. This is a result of the strong presence of suppliers and carbon removal projects in that market. Following the U.S. are Finland (9.87%), Bolivia (9.64%), and Brazil (9.15%). Other European markets driving issuances include Austria, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

Shifting buyer sentiment has been central to this growth. According to CDR.fyi leaderboards , Microsoft, Google, and Frontier Buyers have led in the development of the early-stage durable CDR market. Their leadership has been essential in de-risking CDR technologies and enabling suppliers to scale their operations. Future expansions of the market will require activating the next generation of buyers, which many expect to come from hard-to-abate sectors, such as aviation, concrete, steel manufacturing, shipping, and chemical production. The market is already seeing increased interest from buyers in these sectors, such as a four-year, 200,000 tonne transaction with SkiesFifty and Gigablue – a Puro.earth supplier.

The achievement of 1 million issuances reflects the growing momentum in engineered carbon removals driven by Puro.earth and its suppliers, buyers, and partners, working together to build the market. "We want to thank the key players that have come together to build the CDR market with us: the courageous investors who ventured into the unknown, the pioneering entrepreneurs who chose innovation over business-as-usual, and the forward-thinking buyers whose commitments make everything move," said Antti Vihavainen, Vice Chairman, Puro.earth.

“Puro.earth has been instrumental in accelerating the carbon removal market by providing a trusted platform for transparent and credible carbon removal credits at scale. Reaching this milestone is a testament to the growing momentum of durable carbon removal, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Puro.earth to scale impact even further with Climeworks Solutions—our portfolio of high-quality, permanent carbon removal offerings,” said Climeworks Chief Commercial Officer Adrian Siegrist.