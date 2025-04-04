Puro.earth Opens Public Consultation For Biochar Methodology Update

Puro.earth, the world's leading carbon crediting platform focused exclusively on carbon removal, today announced the opening of a public consultation process to update its pioneering Biochar Methodology. The three-week consultation begins today and runs through April 24, 2025, allowing stakeholders from across the carbon removal ecosystem to provide input on proposed revisions to one of the market's most established frameworks for biochar carbon credits.

First developed in 2019 and previously updated in 2022, the Puro Standard Biochar Methodology has played a crucial role in enabling biochar producers worldwide to generate verified carbon removal credits. The upcoming revision aims to incorporate the latest scientific research, strengthen environmental safeguards, and potentially extend the methodology's permanence framework.

The updated methodology is expected to strengthen several key aspects:

Revised permanence considerations, extending beyond the current 100-year timeframe to 200 years

Additional safeguards for sustainable biomass sourcing

Expanded eligibility criteria for various biochar production technologies

Biochar continues to be a cornerstone of the durable carbon removal market. By heating biomass at high temperatures without oxygen, biochar production creates a stable form of carbon that resists decomposition for centuries when applied to soil or used in other applications. The process not only removes CO2 from the atmosphere but can also enhance soil health and provide waste management solutions.

Puro.earth invites biochar producers, scientific experts, carbon credit buyers, policy specialists, and other stakeholders to participate in the consultation process. Feedback forms and detailed consultation documents are now available on the Puro.earth website. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their comments before the April 24 deadline.

For more information about the biochar methodology update or to register interest in participating in the consultation, please visit www.puro.earth.