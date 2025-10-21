Puro.earth Integrates CCS+ Initiative Carbon Removal Methodologies

Integration of CCS+ Initiative methodology framework creates one trusted certification journey for suppliers and buyers

Supports faster scale up of large infrastructure carbon removal projects, bringing a wider mix of suppliers and buyers into the market

Helsinki – 21 October 2025 -- Puro.earth, the leading crediting platform for Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR), today announced the integration of CCS+ Initiative’s CDR methodology framework including CO₂ capture from Bioenergy and Direct Air Capture with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS, DACCS) into its certification and issuance framework.

The move will enable suppliers to issue Puro CO₂ Removal Certificates (CORCs) or credits based on the CCS+ Initiative methodology framework within the Puro Registry. This creates a single-governed system that buyers can access through transparent, investment-grade market infrastructure.

Puro.earth’s BECCS and DAC methodologies are market-leading, purpose built for durable carbon removal projects. Integration between Puro.earth and the CCS+ Initiative expands certification possibilities within Puro.earth’s trusted framework, maintaining the same standards of rigor and integrity that define our approach. All methodologies used within the Puro.earth framework are verified according to the same independent validation and verification processes in the projects.

As the carbon removal market matures, suppliers need flexibility and simplicity. This integration enables them to prepare and manage projects under either Puro Standard methodology or CCS+ Initiative BECCS and DACCS’ methodologies through the newly upgraded MyPuro 2.0 platform. While ensuring no double counting, it removes duplication, and future-proofs projects for evolving buyer and compliance needs - particularly for large scale BECCS developers that require compatibility across voluntary and compliance markets.

For buyers, having greater choice within one trusted certification registry simplifies procurement while maintaining the same rigorous standards they’ve come to trust. This is particularly relevant as many buyers seek alignment with requirements under the EU-regulated CRCF and the international requirements established under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

This integration marks another milestone in Puro.earth’s role as the infrastructure backbone of the carbon removal market, connecting suppliers, buyers, and standards through a rigorous and transparent certification system. Building on the launch of MyPuro 2.0, the upgraded certification platform, it further enhances Puro.earth’s ability to accelerate credit issuance, reduce time to revenue for suppliers, and deliver a faster, simpler, and more customer-centric experience to its global ecosystem.

“To scale, the carbon removal market needs trusted infrastructure that offers flexibility without compromising on quality,” said Jan-Willem Bode, President of Puro.earth. “Through this integration with CCS+ Initiative, suppliers can use a single platform that supports certification under both Puro Standard CORCs or CCS+ Initiative methodology framework, while buyers gain simplicity and confidence at the point of purchase.”

“One of CCS+ Initiative’s core missions is to reduce market fragmentation by delivering clear, interoperable MRV protocols for CCS carbon accounting, raising the bar on integrity so market participants can trust what a tonne removed really means. Developed as collaborative work involving close to 50 members under Verra VCS, the CCS+ Initiative methodology framework will now also be available under Puro.earth,” added Pascal Siegwart, Co‑founder and Chairman of the CCS+ Initiative.

The integration highlights the growing alignment between leading carbon removal standards in building a coherent, high-integrity market. By combining rigorous methodologies with shared digital infrastructure, Puro.earth is creating the conditions for scale and choice - ensuring that removals are measured, verified, issued, and tracked transparently while meeting the expectations of both voluntary and compliance buyers.

The work also underlines Puro.earth’s evolution beyond a single standard to a broader certification infrastructure supporting diverse methodologies and market choice for durable removals. Through the MyPuro 2.0 certification platform and the Puro Registry, Puro.earth continues to develop digital systems that provide efficiency for suppliers and integrity for the market.