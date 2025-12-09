Puro.earth Expands Digital Infrastructure With Launch Of Puro dMRV Connect API

Integration with MyPuro 2.0 enables transparent, automated data flows to accelerate certification and strengthen trust in carbon removal

Puro dMRV Connect enhances certification efficiency and supports industry-wide digital monitoring and verification

Puro.earth, the leading carbon-crediting platform for durable carbon dioxide removal (CDR), today announced the launch of Puro dMRV Connect. This new digital integration connects digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (dMRV) platforms directly into Puro’s certification platform, MyPuro 2.0.

This innovation marks a further step in Puro.earth’s digital roadmap, strengthening the company’s role in building a reliable, transparent, investment-grade foundation for the carbon removal market.

With close to 1.3million CORCs issued today, Puro.earth is the largest standard in the durable CDR sector. By providing a digital means to integrate with dMRV, Puro.earth is helping strengthen data quality and trust while enabling suppliers to scale more efficiently.

“Puro dMRV Connect links external platforms to MyPuro 2.0, enabling transparent, automated data flows that make certification faster and more reliable,” said Jan-Willem Bode, President of Puro.earth. “It’s a crucial step toward a more connected, digital ecosystem where data integrity and operational efficiency go hand in hand. dMRV is the future of monitoring and verification in carbon markets – as the largest standard in durable CDR, we are helping to make this future a reality.”

Streamlining Digital MRV with Seamless Integration

The new API allows dMRV providers to send audit data, documentation, and evidence directly to Puro.earth through secure, automated channels. By reducing manual uploads and repetitive exchanges, Puro dMRV Connect improves data accuracy and shortens time to issuance for CO₂ Removal Certificates (CORCs) and future credit types issued under the Puro.earth certification platform.

These efficiencies help suppliers increase issuance predictability while giving buyers more consistent and transparent datasets.

In this first release, the API supports dual data submission and data retrieval via MyPuro 2.0, allowing dMRV providers to access relevant audit package information and exchange data with Puro more efficiently.

The API is available for Puro.earth-ecosystem dMRV partners and suppliers with built-in dMRV solutions. This first release has been shaped through collaboration with these partners, whose feedback informed the requirements and will continue guiding future iterations.

To support integration, Puro.earth is providing detailed API documentation and access to a dedicated test environment, so partners can begin onboarding immediately.

Laying the Foundation for the Future of Digital Certification

The launch of Puro dMRV Connect establishes the next phase of Puro.earth’s digital certification infrastructure, following the release of MyPuro 2.0. Together, these innovations form the backbone of Puro’s pathway toward a digital ecosystem where verified, automated data flows underpin a faster, more transparent, and scalable carbon removal market.

“Our goal is to strengthen the infrastructure that underpins trust in carbon removal,” added Bode. “With Puro dMRV Connect, we’re combining rigor, real-time data, and reliability to support suppliers, buyers, and investors as the market grows.”

Continuous improvements and expanded capabilities are planned as part of Puro’s broader innovation roadmap, including a high-frequency issuance model for Puro.earth suppliers.