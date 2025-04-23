Puro.earth Designated As A Leading Credit Issuer By Frontier - Designation Coincides With Launch Of Puro Registry v2.0, Enhancing Transparency And Traceability In The Carbon Removal Market

Puro.earth, the world's leading carbon-crediting platform for durable carbon dioxide removal (CDR), today announced it has been designated as a Leading​ Credit​ ​Issuer​ by Frontier, recognizing the company's exemplary standards for credit quality, scientific rigor, and governance.

​​​​​The designation reflects Frontier’s assessment that Puro.earth meets all the requirements for credit issuer quality that Frontier has set out, including governance, scientific rigor, and transparency. This means that Puro.earth is a leading option for Frontier suppliers looking to certify their carbon removal projects. This is subject to Frontier also approving the relevant methodology specific to the supplier’s pathway.

"This recognition from Frontier reinforces what we've built at Puro.earth – a trusted, transparent crediting platform for high-quality carbon removal credits," said Jan-Willem Bode, President of Puro.earth. "As the market evolves, maintaining rigorous standards and scientific integrity remains our priority to ensure corporate climate action delivers real, measurable impact."

The qualification coincides with Puro.earth's launch of the Puro Registry v2.0, a comprehensive upgrade designed to enhance transparency, traceability and user experience across the carbon credit lifecycle. The updated registry incorporates advanced verification processes, improved reporting capabilities, and expanded API functionality that further instills trust in the carbon removal market.

Puro.earth recently announced the milestone of one million CO₂ Removal Certificates (CORCs) issued since its inception in 2019, which underscores the company's instrumental role in scaling the carbon removal market. Puro.earth projects to match this milestone again before the end of H1 2026.

Puro.earth's ​methodologies​ focus exclusively on engineered carbon removal that can store carbon for a minimum of 100 years, with its certifications covering removal methods including biochar, carbonated materials, geologically stored carbon, and other emerging removal methodologies. All CORCs are independently verified by third-party validation bodies before issuance and tracked in the Puro Registry throughout their lifecycle.

<[>Puro.earth continues to drive innovation in the voluntary carbon market by prioritizing scientific rigor, transparency, and market integrity to help ambitious corporations address climate change and neutralize residual carbon emissions.