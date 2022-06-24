Publication Of JPX Working Paper, Vol.37 "Investigation Into Effectiveness Of Maker-Taker Fees In Stock Markets Using Artificial Market"

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) today published JPX Working Paper, Vol.37 "Investigation into effectiveness of maker-taker fees in stock markets using artificial market".

* This Japanese version was released on September 16, 2021.

JPX Working Papers highlight research and studies on changes in the market and regulatory environment with the aim of raising competitiveness. Conducted by officers and employees of JPX, its subsidiaries, and affiliates, as well as outside researchers, JPX Working Papers are intended to draw comments widely from academia, research institutions, and other market participants and observers.



The contents and opinions of the published papers belong to the individual authors and do not represent the official views of Japan Exchange Group, etc.