Provenir Appoints Christopher Brown To Lead Expansion In The Middle East, Africa &Turkey Region - The Appointment Reflects The Growing Demand For The Company’s Solutions Across The Region

Provenir, a leading global provider of AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced Christopher Brown's appointment as Senior Sales Executive for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey (MEA&T) region. This appointment reflects the company's growing success and rising demand for its products and services across the region. Chris will be responsible for managing the sales operations and defining the go-to-market strategy for Africa, helping Provenir expand its presence in the region.

Chris brings more than twenty years of experience in consultative business development, key account management, customer relationship management, credit risk, fraud risk, retail banking, business banking, and marketing services. Prior to joining Provenir, Chris served as the Strategic Account Executive at TransUnion Africa for eight years, where he was responsible for the company’s strategic growth in financial services and growth planning. He has also served in various other consultative business development roles including Credit Logix, BEESA Group, Experian, and Express Package Solutions, in which he helped clients navigate complex business challenges and take advantage of opportunities within the evolving regulatory and competitive landscape.

"We’re delighted to welcome Chris on board," said Adrian Pillay, Vice President of Sales for the Middle East, Africa & Turkey at Provenir. “As the African fintech market continues to experience unprecedented growth, we are pleased to have such an experienced sales leader to help drive our revenue growth. His wealth of experience in the African market and business development will undoubtedly be invaluable to the Provenir team as we see an increasing number of organisations in the region select Provenir as their risk-decisioning partner. We are confident that Chris will play a key role in strengthening our position within the market.”

Commenting on his appointment, Christopher Brown said, "The regions of Middle East, Africa & Turkey are currently experiencing a pivotal and exciting time of growth, and Provenir provides a highly compelling solution that's perfectly suited to the needs of these regions. I am thrilled to be joining the company at this important stage of its growth trajectory and look forward to enabling and empowering clients to make faster, smarter, and more profitable decisions through Provenir’s AI-powered platform."