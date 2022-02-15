Propellant.digital Announces Dan Marcus As Strategic Advisor To The Company

Propellant.digital (“Propellant”), the data analytics fintech combining public and private data to drive business decisions, today announces it welcomes Dan Marcus as Strategic Advisor.
Dan is CEO of business consultancy MarcX limited, with significant experience in business and legal roles within financial markets. Dan was responsible for the development and implementation of strategic initiatives for Tradition, one of the world’s largest interdealer brokers. He was also co-head of Tradition’s EMEA business, managed out of London and CEO of Trad-X and ParFX, and worked with the industry to assist in the creation of the ICE Swap Rate and Term SONIA.
Dan is a qualified solicitor and was previously General Counsel at Tradition. Prior to this, he was Senior Counsel at the London Stock Exchange, where he was responsible for regulatory, IT, corporate and commercial legal work.
Dan joins Propellant.digital at an important stage of its growth journey, and through his role of Strategic Advisor will support the founders Vincent Grandjean and Allan Horgan in building the business further.
Vincent Grandjean says: “2022 is a key year for Propellant after launching last year, and Dan’s deep experience of financial markets, regulation and IT frameworks, will be a fantastic addition. We are in discussions with various clients, universities and regulators for the proof of value of our product and are excited for the future.”
Dan Marcus comments: “I am delighted to have joined Propellant in a strategic advisor capacity to help the Company manage its growth journey in the data analytics sector, something that will be a key theme of 2022 for financial markets. “